Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $38.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.7% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $344.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.32.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

