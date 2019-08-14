ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.49. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 213,943 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 190,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 87,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

