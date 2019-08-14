Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 304,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after buying an additional 769,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 181,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,555. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.