Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.
Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PLD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,555. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
