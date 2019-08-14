Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFIE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

PFIE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 6,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.80. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

