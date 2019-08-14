Private Ocean LLC Has $1 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,243 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,242,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 140,687 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,862 shares of company stock worth $18,157,146. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of PG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,514. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

