Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.43. 1,060,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.74. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,939 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 620.0% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

