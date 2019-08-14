PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy (BMV:PBW) Trading Down 3.7%

PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy (BMV:PBW) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $28.70, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

