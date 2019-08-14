Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,931,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 2,419,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 875,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 629,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 15.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 84,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Potbelly and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of Potbelly stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 361,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,102. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

