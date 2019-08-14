Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao accounts for approximately 0.9% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 14.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,754,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 344,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 681.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

