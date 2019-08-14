Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 59.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 123,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. 5,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,472. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

