Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.25% of Pool worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.93 per share, with a total value of $56,379.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,092.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $10,045,773. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

