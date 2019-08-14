PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 7.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 232.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,638,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POL. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE:POL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

