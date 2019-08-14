Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Plus Products Inc (CNSX:PLUS)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $7.99 price target on shares of Plus Products in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75.

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

