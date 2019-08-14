Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PLBC stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $158,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

