Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.95. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 3,297 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

