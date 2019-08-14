Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $814,696.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Pirl has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $814,696.00 and $8,762.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 51,220,114 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

