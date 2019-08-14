Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.65. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
