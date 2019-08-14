Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.65. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.