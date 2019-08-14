PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.50

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and traded as high as $18.28. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 42,835 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Get PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 128,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 296,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 37,051 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.