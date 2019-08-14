PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.50

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and traded as high as $18.28. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 42,835 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
