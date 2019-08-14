Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.22.

PIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,720. Pier 1 Imports has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($19.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.00) by ($6.97). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 217.70%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports will post -42.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,135,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 550.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.