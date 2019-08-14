Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Posts Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06. Phunware has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $550.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

