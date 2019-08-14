Phonecoin (PHON) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Phonecoin has a total market cap of $21,024.00 and $83.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.01406976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00097917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 100,986,011 coins and its circulating supply is 100,585,761 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.