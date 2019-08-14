PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

PHAS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 121,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $40,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,165,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 283,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 850,166 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 489,626 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.