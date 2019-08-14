PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,774. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $40,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

