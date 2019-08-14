Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,951,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 57,720,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 105.3% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 22,257,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,883,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

