Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 276375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

The company has a market cap of $539.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Michael Macbean sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$66,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,790.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

