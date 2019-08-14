Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.28. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,316,224 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $333.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.88.

In related news, insider Robert Jenkins bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

