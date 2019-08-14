Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 485,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,383. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,486.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $300,927.

