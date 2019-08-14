Personal Wealth Partners Makes New $108,000 Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,713,000 after buying an additional 124,615 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,868,000 after buying an additional 77,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,242,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after buying an additional 140,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.29. 1,226,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,514. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,862 shares of company stock worth $18,157,146. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

