Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 600,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,808,123. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

