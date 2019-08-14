Perpetual Equity Investment (ASX:PIC) Stock Price Down 1%

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.73), 172,908 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The firm has a market cap of $352.61 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.05.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Profile (ASX:PIC)

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

