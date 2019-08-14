Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Performant Financial updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 41.4% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 2,150,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.