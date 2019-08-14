Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Performant Financial updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
