Pengana International Equities (ASX:PIA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pengana International Equities Ltd (ASX:PIA) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.06 ($0.75) and last traded at A$1.06 ($0.75), approximately 104,641 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.06 ($0.75).

The company has a market capitalization of $268.48 million and a PE ratio of 46.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.07.

Get Pengana International Equities alerts:

In related news, insider Francis (Frank) Gooch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66).

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.