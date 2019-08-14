Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,634 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of DISCA traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 343,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.