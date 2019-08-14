Pendal Group Ltd Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.05% of Masco worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

