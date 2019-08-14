Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.69 Million Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,692.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,448,000 after buying an additional 100,450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.04. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

