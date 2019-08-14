Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Xerox worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 751.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 422.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,688.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. 76,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.