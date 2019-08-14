Pendal Group Ltd Buys 15,470 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 509.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total value of $957,655.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,852,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,916. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.55. 369,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,984. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.75, a PEG ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

