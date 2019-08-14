Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 13,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.98. 68,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,290. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

