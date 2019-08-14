Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) Short Interest Up 36.9% in July

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SKIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.99. Peak Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

