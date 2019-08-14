Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder International L.P. Elliott Buys 9,801 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,319.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, International L.P. Elliott bought 15,199 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $264,614.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, International L.P. Elliott bought 150,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,772,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640,361.32.

BTU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,599. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 149.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 139,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 401.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,881 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

