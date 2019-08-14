PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut PDC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.69.

PDC Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $142,259,000 after purchasing an additional 584,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

