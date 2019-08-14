PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded PC Tel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded PC Tel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,363 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 385,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 28.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 44.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

