PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 415,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 345.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 249.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 1,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89. PC Connection has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $970.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

