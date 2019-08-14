PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.51

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 15155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,417,384 shares of company stock worth $89,172,310. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PBF Energy by 87.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,222 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 132.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 654,670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 97.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 599,870 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 110.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 675,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,058,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.