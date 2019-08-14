Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Partners Group Holding (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $804.25 and last traded at $804.25, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $815.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $794.12.

Partners Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

