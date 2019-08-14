Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,095.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 321,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 443,379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger purchased 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,737.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,185. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares in the company, valued at $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

