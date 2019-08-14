Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Hits $565,986.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $565,986.00 and $1,957.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00271644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.01309821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00095088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

