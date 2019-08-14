Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Set at C$32.00 by Raymond James

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) has been given a C$32.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.29.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PLC stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,425. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $792.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$50.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.08 million. Research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.