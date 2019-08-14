Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.52

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.
PK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $370,000.
About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
