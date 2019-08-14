Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.52

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $370,000.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

