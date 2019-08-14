Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.70. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 667,760 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $95.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.30.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

